Advertisement

Waco: MCSO K-9 deputy awarded regional CLEAT officer of the year

MCSO deputy Jeremy Bost was recognized by CLEAT last week as one of the top officers in the...
MCSO deputy Jeremy Bost was recognized by CLEAT last week as one of the top officers in the State of Texas for 2020.(MCSO photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drug deals were still going on and ‘bad guys’ were still getting caught, and the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas is recognizing officers who kept the crime-fighting going.

Last week, Jeremy Bost, a K-9 deputy with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, was presented by CLEAT with the State of Texas, Region 8-Officer of the Year Award for 2020.

“This recognition was out of tens of thousands, and Jeremy was the outstanding officer of the year, and it’s because of the work he’s done with his K-9 including solving two, brutal murders out of Plano,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara. “We’re so proud of Jeremy for being on the front line out there.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exploding 40 volt Lithium battery delivered fireball scorching the exterior wall of home.
Central Texas man shocked by explosion, fireball from 40 volt Lithium battery
An RV went up in flames late Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m..
RV goes up in flames late Saturday night
Crews from several area departments battled the flames.
Crews battle major fire at local manufacturing complex with hazardous materials inside
Raymond Salazar, 19, who has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on both hands, is wanted for...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in stabbing death of Central Texas teenager
Local boy, 11, in the hospital after being struck by hit-and-run driver

Latest News

State Representative Hugh Shine is hosting a town hall event Monday morning to talk about the...
Shine to host town hall meeting over grid failure
A worker from the International Organization for Migration lifts a child as they cross the Paso...
Two years after “remain in Mexico” policy began, migrants allowed to pursue asylum claims in U.S.
Keep Copperas Cove beautiful hosted their Spring Eco Fling at the city’s civic center on...
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful hosts Spring Eco Fling
Thanks to dozens of volunteers, hundreds of local residents received their COVID-19 vaccine at...
Copperas Cove: Vaccine clinics looking for more volunteers
Despite the pandemic, or maybe even because of it, a local private school is reportedly...
Temple: Local Catholic school holds open house