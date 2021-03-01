Waco: MCSO K-9 deputy awarded regional CLEAT officer of the year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drug deals were still going on and ‘bad guys’ were still getting caught, and the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas is recognizing officers who kept the crime-fighting going.

Last week, Jeremy Bost, a K-9 deputy with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, was presented by CLEAT with the State of Texas, Region 8-Officer of the Year Award for 2020.

“This recognition was out of tens of thousands, and Jeremy was the outstanding officer of the year, and it’s because of the work he’s done with his K-9 including solving two, brutal murders out of Plano,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara. “We’re so proud of Jeremy for being on the front line out there.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.