90 vehicles burglarized overnight at local hotels

Police Tuesday were investigating a string of about 90 vehicle burglaries overnight at local...
Police Tuesday were investigating a string of about 90 vehicle burglaries overnight at local hotels. (File)(KALB)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police Tuesday were investigating a string of about 90 vehicle burglaries overnight at various hotels in Temple.

No suspects have been identified.

The spree is similar to one overnight on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 in Killeen during which about 60 vehicles were broken into in hotel parking lots between Jasper Road and W.S. Young Drive.

The thieves broke out windows to gain access to vehicles and stole a list of items including at least eight handguns and ammunition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

