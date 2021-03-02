Advertisement

Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, England (CNN) - A decades-old bomb hiding in an English city was discovered and sent packing with a vengeance.

The World War II-era bomb, determined to be a 2,200-pound German air bomb, was discovered in the city of Exeter. The device was unexploded, so authorities decided to detonate it.

First, however, more than 2,000 homes in a quarter-mile radius had to be evacuate, along with portions of a nearby university.

Once everyone was safely out, it was showtime.

The controlled detonation was a success but did shower the area with debris.

Residents are now slowly being allowed to reenter their properties while the cleanup operation is underway.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
An ex-Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command sergeant charged in the 2018 death of his wife...
Report: Fort Hood CID agent charged in wife’s death tried to obtain deadly toxin

Latest News

Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15
A Texas police K-9 sniffed out $1.25 million worth of meth in a suitcase on a Greyhound bus....
Texas police K-9 finds $1.25 million worth of meth in suitcase on Greyhound bus
Limited vaccine supplies & appointment scheduling frustrations are just two of the hurdles...
3rd vaccine out, boosters being developed
Jessica Zuckero, 33, was last seen on Feb. 25.
Texas woman, 33, disappears
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
LIVE: FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel