Belton: School district looks for community feedback on strategic plan

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD wants to gather feedback from the community as it looks toward the next steps for the district. In order to do that, Belton ISD is holding several community forums for people to share their thoughts.

Dr. Matt Smith, Belton ISD superintendent, said he believes this is one of the first times Belton has held a forum like this, where people can come together and share their thoughts on whatever topics they’d like.

Dr. Smith said in the past, they held similar forums when the district was going through the Journey of a Graduate process.

While people can share their thoughts about anything, Smith said he’s really looking to hear about experiences people want to see for students and what makes the district special.

“We have to hear the perspectives of the families that we serve,” Smith said. “That’ll help us be stronger, that’ll help us be better, that’ll help us ensure that when kids walk into the door every morning, they feel supported.”

Smith said the district wants people to share their thoughts whether they’re future parents, past parents, or just members of the community.

Once all the feedback is gathered, the district will go through it and create focus groups based on some of the common topics.

“Something might come up about facilities,” Smith said. “And so we would have a group that would specifically dive into facility needs in the district, and they base it off all of that input we gathered.”

Smith said the feedback from the forums will weigh heavily in the work groups, and the district intends to use the input to create the strategic plan, which will guide the district moving forward.

The district is hosting three summits this one. Two of the summits are virtual, and they are being held March 2 and March 3 from 6-8 p.m. The Zoom link can be found on the district’s website.

The last forum will be March 4 from 6-8 p.m. The event will be held in person for Spanish speakers at Charter Oak Elementary. Child care will be provided.

