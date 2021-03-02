Advertisement

Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that...
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.

The plan was filed Monday, even though the BSA remains in intense negotiations with insurers over sexual abuse claims and with the official committee representing abuse victims.

The BSA says the plan demonstrates progress as it works to compensate abuse victims and address finances so it can continue operating.

An attorney for hundreds of former Scouts calls the plan woefully inadequate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
An ex-Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command sergeant charged in the 2018 death of his wife...
Report: Fort Hood CID agent charged in wife’s death tried to obtain deadly toxin

Latest News

President Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school...
Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
Police Tuesday were investigating a string of about 90 vehicle burglaries overnight at local...
90 vehicles burglarized overnight at local hotels
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US