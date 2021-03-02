Face-covering requirements, reduced capacity for Baylor athletics venues remain in effect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades released a statement on Tuesday afternoon after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s lifting the mask mandate he issued eight months ago.

Mack Rhoades: “At this time, face-covering requirements and reduced capacity for Baylor Athletics venues remain in effect, as the University’s leadership and Health Management Team are taking today’s announcement under advisement. As always, the health and well-being of the Baylor Family — our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans — are of primary importance. We will continue to monitor the ongoing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and comply with recommendations of the University, Big 12 Conference, and the NCAA.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.