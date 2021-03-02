Advertisement

Face-covering requirements, reduced capacity for Baylor athletics venues remain in effect

Baylor
Baylor(KWTX)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades released a statement on Tuesday afternoon after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s lifting the mask mandate he issued eight months ago.

Mack Rhoades: “At this time, face-covering requirements and reduced capacity for Baylor Athletics venues remain in effect, as the University’s leadership and Health Management Team are taking today’s announcement under advisement. As always, the health and well-being of the Baylor Family — our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans — are of primary importance. We will continue to monitor the ongoing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and comply with recommendations of the University, Big 12 Conference, and the NCAA.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash

Latest News

Bears at Morgantown
Baylor secures Big 12 conference championship
Coach Mulkey with Moon Ursin and Didi Richards earlier this season
Lady Bears beat Texas to secure outright conference title
Temple Youth Softball
Youth sports suffer as fear of COVID keeps kids indoors
Rodrigo Barnes
Waco native Rodrigo Barnes is a Super Bowl champion who continues to make a big impact