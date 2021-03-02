Advertisement

Lady Bears beat Texas to secure outright conference title

Coach Mulkey with Moon Ursin and Didi Richards earlier this season
Coach Mulkey with Moon Ursin and Didi Richards earlier this season(CHRIS JONES | Pool Photo)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lady Bears are your outright Big-12 regular season champions.

The Baylor women’s basketball beat Texas 64-57 to secure the 2021 regular season title.

NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Lady Bears with 23 points.

Baylor is riding a 12 game win streak, with only two games left before the conference tournament.

This is the 11th consecutive conference championship Coach Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears have won.

This coming Saturday the Lady Bears travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

The team closes out the season at home against West Virginia next Monday.

