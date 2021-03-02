Local jury awards $2.175 billion in patent infringement suit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco federal court jury on Tuesday awarded $2.175 billion to a California company in a suit against tech giant Intel, said to be the largest such verdict in Texas and the second largest in the country in a patent infringement case.

VSLI Technology, in the lawsuit’s filing, claimed officials at Intel Corp., the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips, had stolen technology concepts from two of its patents to benefit its Intel Corp. but without compensating VLSI.

Last year, Intel reported $77.87 billion in annual revenues according to its website.

A jury of seven deliberated just more than three hours and 15 minutes in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright’s court before deciding on the verdict, after which attorneys on both sides declined to comment further.

Nationally there have been two other verdicts of more than $2 billion in patent infringement cases; Indenix vs. Gilead Sciences Inc., $2.54 billion, in 2016 and Pfizer vs. Teva Pharmaceuticals, $2.15 billion, in 2013, according to legal journals.

