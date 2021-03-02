Advertisement

Local jury awards $2.175 billion in patent infringement suit

A Central Texas federal court jury on Tuesday awarded $2.175 billion to a California company in...
A Central Texas federal court jury on Tuesday awarded $2.175 billion to a California company in a patent infringement suit against tech giant Intel. (Photo by Julie Hays/file)(KWTX)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX)  - A Waco federal court jury on Tuesday awarded $2.175 billion to a California company in a suit against tech giant Intel, said to be the largest such verdict in Texas and the second largest in the country in a patent infringement case.

VSLI Technology, in the lawsuit’s filing, claimed officials at Intel Corp., the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips, had stolen technology concepts from two of its patents to benefit its Intel Corp. but without compensating VLSI.

Last year, Intel reported $77.87 billion in annual revenues according to its website.

A jury of seven deliberated just more than three hours and 15 minutes in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright’s court before deciding on the verdict, after which attorneys on both sides declined to comment further.

Nationally there have been two other verdicts of more than $2 billion in patent infringement cases; Indenix vs. Gilead Sciences Inc., $2.54 billion, in 2016 and Pfizer vs. Teva Pharmaceuticals, $2.15 billion, in 2013, according to legal journals.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
An ex-Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command sergeant charged in the 2018 death of his wife...
Report: Fort Hood CID agent charged in wife’s death tried to obtain deadly toxin

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%
Police Tuesday were investigating a string of about 90 vehicle burglaries overnight at local...
90 vehicles burglarized overnight at local hotels
Jada Holmes, a student at Waco’s Mountainview Elementary, hopes to make “Pizza My Heart” a...
Local third grader surprised by homeless woman’s generosity tries to pay it forward
A state lawmaker discussed the near meltdown of the Texas power grid Monday during a town hall...
Temple: Lawmaker discusses near meltdown of Texas power grid