Man, 20, jailed in connection with deadly shooting at home near local cemetery

A 20-year-old man was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a home near a local cemetery that left another man dead.
A 20-year-old man was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a home near a local cemetery that left another man dead. (Photo by Ethan Hutchins/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Brendon Leosha Riggs, 20, was in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday, charged in connection with a shooting in September 2020 in Waco that left Kaden Hitchcock, 21, dead.

The U.S. Marshals Service Lonestar Task Force arrested Riggs last week in Coleman County.

Officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide at around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2020 at a home at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle adjacent to Oakwood Cemetery found Hitchcock dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

Hitchcock had been shot once in the head.

Investigators said the house was targeted specifically.

Two teenagers were charged with capital murder in October 2020 in the deadly shooting.

In January, a McLennan County grand jury declined to indict them.

