Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15

Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — Hospital officials say an SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashes into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene and another died after arriving.

Officials believe there were 27 people in an SUV that struck a tractor-trailer full of gravel. Multiple patients have been flown to hospitals for their injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The crash occurred in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields in the Holtville area about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) east of San Diego.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

