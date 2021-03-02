Advertisement

Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly, a Biden administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, but the administration did not immediately provide specifics.

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the development in a speech Tuesday afternoon. The official confirmed Merck’s involvement on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s public announcement.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
An ex-Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command sergeant charged in the 2018 death of his wife...
Report: Fort Hood CID agent charged in wife’s death tried to obtain deadly toxin
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts area burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities

Latest News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in...
US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader’s poisoning
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former advisor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton advisor, has died
After almost two weeks out of school, students are getting back to in-person learning in one of...
KISD students back in the classroom
A fire caused by a train crash in Cameron has burned for almost 12 hours, and firefighters are...
Fire continues to burn after train crash in Cameron
A Waco doctor says he's seen very few positive flu cases this year, which is night and day...
Flu cases down this year