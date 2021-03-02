Advertisement

Early-morning shooting sends victim to local hospital in critical condition

Temple Police investigating early morning shooting that left one person with life-threatening...
Temple Police investigating early morning shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.(KVLY)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating after an early-morning shooting left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Early Tuesday morning, officers responded early Tuesday to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after receiving a report from the hospital of a shooting victim in the emergency room.

According to a press release, police were told the victim was shot while in his vehicle near the intersection of South Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive and South 24th Street.

The shot that struck the victim was evidently fired from another vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
An ex-Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command sergeant charged in the 2018 death of his wife...
Report: Fort Hood CID agent charged in wife’s death tried to obtain deadly toxin
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts area burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities

Latest News

Baylor Scott & White is asking for blood and platelet donations after the winter weather...
Blood donations needed after impact from winter storm
After almost two weeks out of school, students are getting back to in-person learning in one of...
KISD students back in the classroom
A fire caused by a train crash in Cameron has burned for almost 12 hours, and firefighters are...
Fire continues to burn after train crash in Cameron
A Waco doctor says he's seen very few positive flu cases this year, which is night and day...
Flu cases down this year