Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Central Texas teen believed to be in danger

Police said Lori Johnson (15) out of Itasca is known to be with Joanna Barrientos (18) out of...
Police said Lori Johnson (15) out of Itasca is known to be with Joanna Barrientos (18) out of Itasca.(Itasca Police Department)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITASCA, Texas (KWTX) - The Itasca Police Department is asking the public for help locating Lori Johnson, 15, a teenager who ran away from home this past week.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Johnson Tuesday evening.

Police said the Johnson was last known to be with Joanna Barrientos, 18, a woman with felony warrants for robbery and other pending charges.

“Lori is in danger as Barrientos has a propensity for violence, a history of running from police and now has active felony warrants,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s or Barrientos’ whereabouts is asked to call police immediately 254-687-2020.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for missing Itasca teenager...
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for missing Itasca teenager Lori Johnson, 15.(Itasca Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Area health experts say political leaders should ‘hold off’ on lifting mask mandates
The statewide COVID-19 death toll rose by 271 Tuesday and 13 more deaths were reported in...
Statewide COVID-19 death toll rises by 271; 13 more deaths reported in Central Texas
Gov. Abbott to lift mask mandate, ease business capacity restrictions next week
Gov. Abbott to lift mask mandate, allow businesses to reopen at full capacity
The vehicle struck a parked car and then a home in the 3200 block of Lake Charles after the...
Woman shot while riding in vehicle taken to local hospital
File Photo
Keep wearing your mask, health officials say, after Texas governor lifts mask mandate