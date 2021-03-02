Advertisement

Potholes pop up in Central Texas in the wake of the storm

Potholes are popping up in the wake of the historic freeze and some of the damage may not appear for weeks or months.(Katie Aupperle)
By Katie Auperlee
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST
(KWTX) - Potholes are only just now starting to surface following the freezing temperatures that put a real strain on just about everything.

“What we call the thaw/freezing process, it can lead to some stress on the roadways and thus creates some potholes or some damage on the roadways,” Jacob Smith with the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Road repair crews are playing catch up trying to smooth things out.

“Whenever water penetrates the roadway, it will freeze with these really frigid temperatures, and whenever freezes, it expands,” Smith said.

The Texas Department of Transportation is working to make repairs along U.S. Highway 84 and at the intersection of State Highway 6 and Loop 340.

The impact on area roadways could be seen for months.

“The issue is we may not immediately be able to see the effects of the event,” Smith said.

“These damaged roadways could take weeks or months to materialize.”

Smith suggests, as these problematic potholes continue to pop up, staying alert and avoiding them to keep from damaging vehicles.

Potholes and damage on city streets should be reported to local street departments.

Damage on state highways and interstates may be reported online to TxDOT.

