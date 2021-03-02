Spring showers staying mostly away through next week

We may have kicked off the start of meteorological spring with widespread rain, but rain is mostly finished for at least a week! The only opportunities for rain come with a cold front arriving Friday and another front arriving for the middle of next week. Friday’s storm system should be too far away for us to see appreciable rain chances but next Wednesday’s front could give us a chance for strong storms. The overnight rain left over from Monday will exit east of I-45 by 7 AM and skies will stay sunny all day long. Temperatures this morning in the upper 30s and low 40s will warm steadily during the day and we’ll reach the upper 50s and low 60s by the end of the day. Clear skies and relatively calm winds today will allow temperatures to tank into the mid 30s by Wednesday morning. We’ll escape the freeze, but you’ll want a jacket for sure! Sunshine sticking around Wednesday will allow us to warm up closer to 70° though.

Our next front arrives Friday and could bring with it some rain. The rain chances yesterday looked to be close to about 40%, however we’re now anticipating that the storm system really won’t get going until it’s east of our area. We’ll get the cooler temperatures behind the front but rain chances are down to 20% and rain will likely only be possible east of I-35. Highs leading up to the cold font will reach the low to mid 70s but will drop into the 60s this upcoming weekend. 70s are returning for the majority of next week, but we’ll have just one blip: a cold front Wednesday may bring us a chance for some thunderstorms. As of now, rain chances are only near 30% but we could be warm enough and may have just enough energy in the atmosphere for some strong storms to move in along the front. Severe storm chances are low, but the potential weather pattern next week would lend itself to storms that could contain gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain. More details are coming soon so stay dialed in to the forecast!

