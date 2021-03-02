Advertisement

Temple: Lawmaker discusses near meltdown of Texas power grid

A state lawmaker discussed the near meltdown of the Texas power grid Monday during a town hall...
A state lawmaker discussed the near meltdown of the Texas power grid Monday during a town hall hosted by the Temple Chamber of Commerce. (File)(WSAZ)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – State Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, who sits on the Texas House Energy Committee, says officials have only scratched the surface of the multitude of failures that led to power outages across the state earlier this month.

He made the comments during a town hall Monday hosted by the Temple Chamber of Commerce Monday morning.

Darby joined State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, to give an update on the Legislature’s plans for improving the power grid in Texas.

Darby was part of hearings late last week during which lawmakers questioned the leaders of ERCOT and utility companies on the catastrophic failure.

“We had a hearing on Thursday that lasted over 15 hours and we recessed and came back Friday and were there for another 12 hours” Darby said.

One factor in the lengthy power outages for thousands of Texans was failure of operators to winterize generating plants.

“We’ve made choices to prepare for the extraordinary hot summers we have here in Texas that we have every year, absolutely we prepare for that and they prepare for that,” Darby said.

But what he says they weren’t prepared for, was a winter storm as long and widespread as the historic freeze.

“We’re going to change that dynamic so there’s a lot of talk about what we can do and will do and what we have the appetite to do,” he said.

Darby says another problem was communication.

He says ERCOT had to have seen the issues with the power grid coming, but left Texans in the dark in terms of information.

“There was a failure, an utter failure, to communicate that this was not a rolling blackout situation as that term was used, your power was going to be off for a period of time.”

He and other lawmakers are working to address the issues as quickly as possible because the extreme heat of summer returns before we know it, which could strain the grid again.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
An ex-Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command sergeant charged in the 2018 death of his wife...
Report: Fort Hood CID agent charged in wife’s death tried to obtain deadly toxin

Latest News

Belton ISD Administration building
Belton: School district looks for community feedback on strategic plan
A Texas police K-9 sniffed out $1.25 million worth of meth in a suitcase on a Greyhound bus....
Texas police K-9 finds $1.25 million worth of meth in suitcase on Greyhound bus
Jessica Zuckero, 33, was last seen on Feb. 25.
Texas woman, 33, disappears
A 20-year-old man was in custody Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a home near a local...
Man, 20, jailed in connection with deadly shooting at home near local cemetery