Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday announced he’s lifting the mask mandate he issued eight months ago and lifting restrictions on Texas businesses.

“It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Abbott said Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock.

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said.

“We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100%.”

Perhaps not coincidentally, Abbott chose to make the announcement on Texas Independence Day.

The new executive order, Abbott issued Tuesday, which is effective at one minute after midnight on March 10, rescinds most earlier orders related to COVID-19, ending the statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses of any type to open at 100% capacity.

Businesses may limit capacity and impose safety protocols at their own discretion.

The new order applies only to counties in Trauma Service Areas in which COVID-19 hospitalizations are 15% or less than hospital capacity, but it does not allow county judges to impose jail time for failure to follow COVID-19 orders or imposing penalties for failure to wear a face mask.

“Texas is far better positioned now that when I issued my last order in October,” Abbott said, citing the availability of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing and increasing supplies of vaccines.

Abbott issued orders on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7 tied to hospitalization rates relaxing earlier restrictions.

He predicted within a few months every Texas who wants to be vaccinated can get vaccinated.

COVID-19 has not disappeared, he said, but it’s clear state mandates are no longer needed.

“Each person has their own role to play in their personal safety as well as the safety of others,” he said.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chairman State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, accused Abbott of lifting the mask order and capacity restrictions to divert attention “from his recent failures during the winter storm” that crippled most of the state.

”Masks work to slow the spread of COVID-19, plain and simple,” he said.

“The fastest way we can all get back to normal is to listen to the director of the CDC, who just said that ‘now is not the time to relax restrictions.’ If the last year has taught us anything, it is that we need to listen to doctors and scientists more, not less.”

Abbott issued the mask order on July 2, 2020 requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas.

The order provided for a warning to first-time violators, a fine of as much as $250 for a second violation and fines of as much as $250 for each subsequent violation.

The order listed exemptions including children younger than 10, people with medical conditions, people who are eating and people who are exercising, but did not exempt anyone attending a protest or demonstration involving more than 10 people.

Eight Central Texas counties were reporting 20 or fewer active cases of the virus at the time the order was issued, including Bosque with 10; Freestone with 19; Hamilton with 11; Lampasas with 13; Leon with six; Milam with 18; Mills with none, and San Saba with three, according to state Department of Health Services data.

As of Monday, Bosque County had 1,303 total confirmed cases of the virus, Freestone had 1,038, Hamilton had 689, Lampasas had 1,729, Leon had 1,207, Milam had 1,331, Mills had 573 and San Saba had 564.

