Texas police K-9 finds $1.25 million worth of meth in suitcase on Greyhound bus

A Texas police K-9 sniffed out $1.25 million worth of meth in a suitcase on a Greyhound bus....
A Texas police K-9 sniffed out $1.25 million worth of meth in a suitcase on a Greyhound bus. (File)(KOLO)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were arrested after more than a million dollars’ worth of meth was discovered in a suitcase on a Greyhound bus Saturday.

According to court documents, an Amarillo Police Department K-9 officer and his dog conducted a “free air sniff” at 6 a.m. Saturday on the checked luggage on a bus at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo.

The dog alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics coming from a blue suitcase.

During a search of the suitcase, the officer found 18 “burrito shaped” plastic wrapped bundles containing methamphetamine.

The bus driver and a name tag on the luggage positively identified the owner as Dakiri Angel Horus Stezo McKee Bey.

She was detained and admitted to being paid for the trip, according to court documents.

McKee Bey also admitted to an additional six bundles located in another of her carry-on bags.

The other suspect in the operation was identified as Tyler Morgan Bridgewater.

Court documents say he admitted to paying for the drugs to be transported, and also transported drugs himself four times over the last few months.

Both were arrested on possession charges.

Neither appeared Tuesday on the Potter County’s online roster.

