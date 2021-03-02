Advertisement

Texas power market faces a billion dollar shortfall; could mean future rate hikes

By Matt Zdun
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Late last week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it is $1.3 billion short of being able to pay electric generators for the power they produced during the blackouts of two weeks ago.

Normally consumers pay their power companies for electricity, and the power companies pay ERCOT, which then pays the generators.

ERCOT acts as a “financial clearinghouse,” said Joshua Rhodes, an energy researcher at UT Austin.

However, electricity became so expensive during the week of Valentine’s Day that many power companies now say they cannot pay ERCOT.

Therefore, ERCOT also cannot pay its generators.

“We have seen short pays in the past, but they’ve been on the order of a few million dollars,” Rhodes told KWTX.

“This is a thousand times bigger ... in the order of a billion dollars ... so it is uncharted territory for the financial side of the electricity market,” he said.

The question remains who will cover the billion-dollar hole in the market.

“There’s actually precedent about clawing back some of this money from those who eventually made it,” Rhodes said.

He said that state lawmakers could attempt to reclaim, or “claw back,” some of the money that certain natural gas producers and electricity generators, for example, made during the outages.

Rhodes also said that state lawmakers could attempt to bail out ERCOT and rebalance the power market.

However, he said both of these policy proposals “would take a considerable amount of political will.”

The more likely scenario, according to Kaiba White, a climate policy and outreach specialist with the group Public Citizen, is future rate hikes.

“You can be pretty sure they’re going to pass that cost onto the customer,” White said.

How much rates go up, she said, depends on to what extent companies can spread the costs over many years.

“ERCOT’s supposed to break even one way or another, so if you have companies that aren’t paying, then those costs get spread around to everybody else,” White said.

“We should all be rooting for those payments to come in and for as few companies as possible to be declaring bankruptcy and walking away from their bills,” she added.

