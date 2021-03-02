Texas woman, 33, disappears
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Houston County deputies are asking for the public’s help in the search for a Texas woman who’s been missing for five days.
Jessica Zuckero, 33, was last seen on Feb. 25 by her son.
A clothing description and other details weren’t available.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 544-2862.
