Texas woman, 33, disappears

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Houston County deputies are asking for the public’s help in the search for a Texas woman who’s been missing for five days.

Jessica Zuckero, 33, was last seen on Feb. 25 by her son.

A clothing description and other details weren’t available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 544-2862.

