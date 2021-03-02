Advertisement

Youth sports suffer as fear of COVID keeps kids indoors

By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Youth softball is starting back up, but a league in central Texas says fewer girls are signed up than usual.

Elizabeth Park is on the Temple Youth Softball Board, and she tells me, “After COVID hit, last year, we had a lot of kids that dropped out of the program.”

The registration numbers never recovered, and, frankly, neither have the kids, who have been cooped-up inside for much of the pandemic.

Gabi Barbosa plays in the league, and she says softball is a much needed escape: “It just gives us a chance to move. In school, you’re trapped.”

Youth softball also offers a support system and new social life for the girls in different age groups from four years old to 15 years old.

Elizabeth’s daughter, Avery, explains, “It’s more than just a game. It’s like a family.”

Elizabeth adds, “Those are your friends. Those are your sisters. You don’t see people for anything other than that. I think that’s just one of the most valuable things that you pick up from team sports.”

The league in Temple puts a focus on teaching life skills and lessons that go beyond the softball diamond.

Gabi Barbosa explains, “This also teaches you team work. So, if you need to work on a project in Science, or Reading, or anything, you will be able to communicate with other people.”

You don’t need any experience to play – youth softball is welcoming to girls of all skill levels and all financial backgrounds.

“We have equipment for people who can’t afford equipment... we have scholarships for people who can’t afford to play,” says Elizabeth.

You can register online at www.TempleSoftball.org

Registration is open until March 4th.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exploding 40 volt Lithium battery delivered fireball scorching the exterior wall of home.
Central Texas man shocked by explosion, fireball from 40 volt Lithium battery
Local boy, 11, in the hospital after being struck by hit-and-run driver
An RV went up in flames late Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m..
RV goes up in flames late Saturday night
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
An ex-Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command sergeant charged in the 2018 death of his wife...
Report: Fort Hood CID agent charged in wife’s death tried to obtain deadly toxin

Latest News

Coach Mulkey with Moon Ursin and Didi Richards earlier this season
Lady Bears beat Texas to secure outright conference title
Rodrigo Barnes
Waco native Rodrigo Barnes is a Super Bowl champion who continues to make a big impact
Rodrigo Barnes as a cowboys
Black History Month: Waco native Rodrigo Barnes
Irv Cross poses at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., in this April 8, 1999, file photo....
Irv Cross, NFL player, pioneer Black analyst, dies at 81