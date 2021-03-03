Advertisement

Suspect in abduction of daughter of murdered woman has Central Texas ties

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The suspect in the abduction of a 10-year-old Carrollton girl named in an Amber Alert Wednesday after her mother was found murdered has Central Texas ties, authorities said.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for Rosemary Lee Singer after the girl’s mother, Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead around 1 a.m. Wednesday by her roommate at 1930 East Hebron Pkwy. in Carrollton.

The girl is believed to be with Ramos’ ex-husband, Ronald Lee Singer, 35, who has ties to Hillsboro, authorities said.

She’s believed to be in grave or immediate danger, the alert says.

The missing girl is 5-foot-2, weighs 75 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a red and gray shirt, dark blue pants and white and purple shoes.

Ronald Singer is 5-foot-10, weighs 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and used a blue bandana as a mask.

He may be driving a black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas license NLZ4205.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Carrollton Police Department at (972) 466-3333.

