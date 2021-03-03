Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl in immediate danger

Missing
Missing(Car)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Carrollton Police Department is searching for a missing Texas 10-year-old believed to be in immediate danger.

Rosemary Lee Singer is described as a White 10-year-old girl weighing 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing glasses and a dark blue jacket, red and gray shirt with unknown writing, dark blue pants, white/purple shoes.

Police are looking for Ronald Lee Singer described as a White 35-year-old man around 5′10″ and weighing 235 pounds.

He has brown hair, hazel eyes and gray shirt, blue bandana as a mask.

Ronald Lee Singer is the suspect in connection with Rosemary Lee Singer’s abduction.

The suspect is driving a black, 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas license plate number nlz4205

Ronald Lee Singer was last heard from in Carrollton, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Carrollton Police Department at 972-466-3333.

