WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor clinched its first conference title since 1950 with a win over No. 6 West Virginia on Tuesday night in overtime.

The Bears bounced back after Saturday’s loss to Kansas.

Baylor will play Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Center on Thursday. The Bears will end regular conference play against Texas Tech on Sunday.

