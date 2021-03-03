Clear & cold tonight, but more sunshine & warmth tomorrow

Tonight will get cold - we have a clear sky, light winds, and dry air - pretty much the perfect combination for radiational cooling. Basically that just means that we lose heat all night and drop into the mid 30s. That same clear sky gives us a sunny & warm day tomorrow. Once the sun gets going, we head up quickly and warm into the upper 60s/low 70s for Wednesday.

We are even warmer Thursday & Friday into the low and mid 70s, with more nice and quiet weather. Our next front arrives Friday and could bring with it some rain. The track of this weather system has shifted slightly and with that change, it’s taken most of the rain chances with it. There may be a shower here or there, east of I-35 but most of us will miss out on the rain with this system.

Behind the front, the weekend will be a touch cooler but still beautiful!! Highs on Saturday and Sunday are in the mid to upper 60s. 70s are returning for the majority of next week, but we’ll have just one blip: a cold front Wednesday may bring us a chance for some thunderstorms. As of now, rain chances are only near 20-30% next Wednesday - Friday but we may see a few thunderstorms with that system. We’re over a week away at this point so there’s plenty of time to enjoy the nice, quiet, warm, & fantastic weather before we talk rain/storm chances.

