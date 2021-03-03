Coast Guard searches for Texas woman who disappeared while scuba diving in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are searching for a Texas woman who disappeared while scuba diving in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County, Fla., Sheriff’s officials say Jordan Jay Fisher, 50, of Rockport, was diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West with her husband, two other people and a dive master on Tuesday.

Officials say the dive master signaled for everyone to surface.

But they lost sight of Fisher while returning to the mooring line.

The dive master says he made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air.

Foul play isn’t suspected.

