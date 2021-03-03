Advertisement

Man accused of stealing car with 2 young children inside indicted for kidnapping

Christopher Ausgo Thomas, 26, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday
Christopher Ausgo Thomas, 26, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Ausgo Thomas, 26, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday charging kidnapping stemming from the theft of a car with two young children inside in December from a Killeen gas station.

He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000.

The Kia was stolen at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 while the children’s mother was inside the gas station in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter and was last seen headed west.

Officers who saturated the area spotted the Kia and the driver pulled over in a parking lot at 4001 West Stan Schlueter where Thomas taken into custody without incident, police said.

Paramedics checked the children before the two were returned to their mother.

Neither was harmed.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%
Lori Johnson, 15, of Itasca was found safe Wednesday.
Missing Central Texas teenager named in Amber Alert found safe
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Temple Police investigating early morning shooting that left one person with life-threatening...
Teenage shooting victim dies at local hospital

Latest News

Officers found shell casings in the road after responding to a report of gunfire near a school...
Officers find shell casings in the road after gunfire reported near local intermediate school
Alexus Nicole Williams, 23, was arrested in December.
Woman involved in deadly Central Texas crash indicted
Palmer Grant Contreras, 36, of Temple, was named in an indictment charging murder as a repeat...
Central Texas man indicted in death of shooting victim found in shallow grave
(AP Photo)
Some retail, grocery stores in Texas to still require face masks after mandate expires