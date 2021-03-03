Man accused of stealing car with 2 young children inside indicted for kidnapping

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Ausgo Thomas, 26, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday charging kidnapping stemming from the theft of a car with two young children inside in December from a Killeen gas station.

He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000.

The Kia was stolen at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 while the children’s mother was inside the gas station in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter and was last seen headed west.

Officers who saturated the area spotted the Kia and the driver pulled over in a parking lot at 4001 West Stan Schlueter where Thomas taken into custody without incident, police said.

Paramedics checked the children before the two were returned to their mother.

Neither was harmed.

