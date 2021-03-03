Missing Central Texas teenager named in Amber Alert found safe

ITASCA, Texas (KWTX) - A missing 15-year-old Itasca girl named in an Amber Alert was found safe Wednesday and the 18-year-old authorities believed she was with has been arrested.

“Lori Johnson was located this morning and is safe, her parents notified,” Itasca police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“This morning, officers, who had been working all night and all weekend to locate Lori were given information that led police to an apartment in Arlington.”

Arlington officers found Johnson and arrested Joanna Barrientos, 18, on outstanding robbery warrants.

She also faces a charge of harboring a runaway, police said.

The Amber Alert issued Tuesday evening indicated police thought Johnson and Barrientos were dating.

“Investigators have located a vehicle and identified and interviewed a driver who took the two girls to a train station in Fort Worth. We are investigating with officials what train the girls boarded and it’s possible destinations,” police said in an update Tuesday.

“Lori is in danger as Barrientos has a propensity for violence, a history of running from police and now has active felony warrants.”

