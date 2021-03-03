Officers find shell casings in the road after gunfire reported near local intermediate school

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – Officers found shell casings in the road after responding Tuesday night to a report of gunfire in a neighborhood in Robinson and located a security video that showed the shots were fired from a vehicle toward an unidentified person.

“At this time, we do not believe anyone was injured in the shooting, nor do we believe there is a risk of further violence occurring,” police said in a social media post.

Officers responded at around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of West Foster Avenue near Robinson Intermediate School where they found the 9mm casings in the roadway.

They returned Wednesday to the neighborhood to search again in the day light.

“Officers have increased their presence out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the area school,” police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Det. Collins at the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-0525.

