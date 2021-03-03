Quiet weather through the weekend but temperatures will fluctuate!

We’re expecting some phenomenal weather over the next few days with relatively rain-free conditions and warmer than normal temperatures but the phenomenal weather isn’t without some changes thanks to a late-week front pushing through Friday. Morning temperatures today are starting out chilly in the 30s but the ample sunshine will get temperatures warmed up into the upper 60s and low 70s today. Morning temperatures in the low 40s Thursday warm into the low-to-mid 70s Thursday afternoon. Friday’s temperatures will the the warmest of the week as temperatures climb into the mid 70s! Friday is also when our next front arrives and even though the storm system should move almost directly overhead, there’s not much with the storm system. We’re expecting some clouds and a 10% chance of a stray sprinkle near and east of I-35 but that’s it. The front will change the weekend’s weather though since highs will sink into the mid-to-upper 60s this weekend.

Temperatures rebound back into the 70s next Monday all the way through next Friday with temperatures likely peaking close to 80° by Wednesday. Our next storm system is also expected to arrive by next Wednesday. The jet stream will turn into more of a wavy pattern which will give us a few chances for some showers and storms. A wavy jet-stream pattern during this time of year bears watching since strong storms could be possible. The severe weather chances for next week aren’t that high right now but they’re not zero. We’re expecting a 30% chance of showers and storms Wednesday as a weak front moves in and stalls out. The severe weather chance on Wednesday may not be very high, but a stray strong storm or two with gusty winds and hail could be possible. Next Thursday should be relatively rain-free with only a 20% rain chance, but the chance climbs to 30% Friday and next Saturday. We could have some strong storms next Friday or Saturday depending on when a Pacific front or dry line moves through.

