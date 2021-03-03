Advertisement

Reicher wins to continue historic playoff run

Reicher advances to TAPPS 3A Elite Eight for the first time since 1958
Reicher advances to TAPPS 3A Elite Eight for the first time since 1958(Reicher Basketball)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This year’s Bishop Reicher boy’s basketball team is special, and with a win over Legacy Christian tonight, the team became historic.

The Cougars defeated Legacy 49-43 to advance to the TAPPS 3A Elite Eight for the first time in over six decades.

Reicher’s Head Coach, Cody Shilling, tweeted: “Couldn’t be more proud of this group of young men,” saying the trip to the Regional Final is the first for the school since 1958.

