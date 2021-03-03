Reicher wins to continue historic playoff run

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This year’s Bishop Reicher boy’s basketball team is special, and with a win over Legacy Christian tonight, the team became historic.

The Cougars defeated Legacy 49-43 to advance to the TAPPS 3A Elite Eight for the first time in over six decades.

Reicher’s Head Coach, Cody Shilling, tweeted: “Couldn’t be more proud of this group of young men,” saying the trip to the Regional Final is the first for the school since 1958.

