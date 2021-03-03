Searchers find body of Texas woman who disappeared while scuba diving in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - Search crews Wednesday found the body of a Texas woman who disappeared while scuba diving in the Florida Keys.

Divers recovered the body of Jordan Jay Fisher, 50, of Rockport, Wednesday near the wreckage of the Vandenberg off Key West.

Her remains were taken by the U.S. Coast Guard to Key West, where an autopsy will be performed.

She disappeared Tuesday as she was diving the wreck off Key West with her husband, two other people and a dive master.

Officials say the dive master signaled for everyone to surface.

But they lost sight of Fisher while returning to the mooring line.

The dive master says he made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air.

Sheriff’s officials say foul play is not suspected.

