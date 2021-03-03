Sunshine & 70s, Sunshine & 60s for the Weekend

Y’all, this weather is pretty much perfection! We have low humidity, sunshine, clear days, and seasonable temperatures. Plus a big bonus is that we get to enjoy it for a few more days! Temperatures tonight get chilly under our clear sky, but not as cold as last night. We have a few more clouds streaming our way from the west, but they will be high, thin clouds. Lows fall into the low 40s overnight. Sunshine & south winds for Thursday and that will give us an afternoon with highs in the 70s.

We have a Pacific cold front moving our way and that’s what brings in the extra clouds and a cold front for Friday. Ahead of the cold front, Thursday looks to be breezy with warm, south winds running in about 10-20mph. Then behind the front Friday, we will see another breezy day with winds changing direction as the front pushes through. The rain from this front should stay to our north and east - that said, we may see a stray, light shower east of I-35, but that’s the outlier with most of us dry.

Weekend highs drop into the 60s, low to mid 60s Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday. That gives us just Saturday with temperatures slightly below where they should be for this time of year (normal high for this time of the year, 66 degrees). No rain this weekend...no rain to start next week with a warm up into the 70s again.

It’s not until the middle to end of next week that we see rain chances back in the forecast. Enjoy

