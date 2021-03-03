Texas girl abducted after mother’s murder found safe, suspect in custody

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A 10-year-old Carrollton girl named in an Amber Alert Wednesday after her mother was found murdered is safe and her father, who has Central Texas ties, is in custody and facing charges in the woman’s death.

The Amber Alert was issued for Rosemary Lee Singer after the girl’s mother, Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead around 1 a.m. Wednesday by her roommate at 1930 East Hebron Pkwy. in Carrollton.

The girl was found late Wednesday morning with the help of police in Red Oak and Dallas.

Ramos’ ex-husband, Ronald Lee Singer, 35, who has ties to Hillsboro, was taken into custody.

Police told Dallas media they didn’t think the girl was present when her mother was killed, but they said they feared she was in imminent danger.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.