Advertisement

Texas girl abducted after mother’s murder found safe, suspect in custody

Rosemary Singer, 10, is believed to be with Ronald Singer, 35.
Rosemary Singer, 10, is believed to be with Ronald Singer, 35.(DPS photos)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A 10-year-old Carrollton girl named in an Amber Alert Wednesday after her mother was found murdered is safe and her father, who has Central Texas ties, is in custody and facing charges in the woman’s death.

The Amber Alert was issued for Rosemary Lee Singer after the girl’s mother, Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead around 1 a.m. Wednesday by her roommate at 1930 East Hebron Pkwy. in Carrollton.

The girl was found late Wednesday morning with the help of police in Red Oak and Dallas.

Ramos’ ex-husband, Ronald Lee Singer, 35, who has ties to Hillsboro, was taken into custody.

Police told Dallas media they didn’t think the girl was present when her mother was killed, but they said they feared she was in imminent danger.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%
Police said Lori Johnson (15) out of Itasca is known to be with Joanna Barrientos (18) out of...
Amber Alert issued for missing Central Texas teen believed to be in danger
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Temple Police investigating early morning shooting that left one person with life-threatening...
Early-morning shooting sends victim to local hospital in critical condition

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Texas woman who disappeared while scuba diving in the...
Coast Guard searches for Texas woman who disappeared while scuba diving in Florida Keys
The City of Waco is stepping up to help residents apply for assistance from FEMA in the wake of...
Struggling with FEMA forms? Local city offers to help
With the community's input, school district officials are considering building a new Waco High...
Waco ISD: Storm re-emphasizes need for upgraded facilities
Tyson Foods is providing 17,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Guess Family Barbecue in Waco,...
Tyson donates 17,000 pounds of chicken to local restaurant that’s feeding utility repair crews