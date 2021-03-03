Advertisement

Teenage shooting victim dies at local hospital

Temple Police investigating early morning shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.(KVLY)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A teenager who was critically injured in an early-morning shooting Tuesday in Temple has died at a local hospital.

Police Wednesday identified the victim as Cobe Hilliard, 19.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after receiving a report from the hospital of a shooting victim in the emergency room.

According to a press release, police were told Hilliard was shot while in his vehicle near the intersection of South Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive and South 24th Street.

The shot that struck the victim was evidently fired from another vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

