Texas Education Agency leaves decision about mask requirements up to local school boards

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Education Agency Wednesday said it will leave the decision about mask requirements up to local school boards after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he’s ending the statewide mask mandate.

“The governing board of a school system may modify or eliminate by formal action…mask-related requirements,” the TEA’s updated Public Health Guidance says.

“Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged,” the TEA said Wednesday.

“Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”

Abbott issued a new executive order Tuesday lifting most of the restrictions included in earlier orders including the statewide mask mandate and restrictions on business capacity.

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said.

School officials Tuesday generally said they were awaiting guidance from the TEA before making a decision about mask requirements.

The Rogers ISD, however, said in a social media post Tuesday it “will no longer require students or staff members to wear a mask at school or school events.”

Students and staff may wear masks at their own discretion, the school said.

Daily morning temperature checks have been discontinued.

