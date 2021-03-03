Texas teachers, childcare workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - School teachers and childcare workers in Texas are now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, the Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed states to expand eligibility.

The directive says “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers,” are now eligible for the vaccine in addition to older adults and those with pre-existing conditions that put them at higher risk from the virus.

DSHS directed all providers in the state Wednesday to include teachers and childcare workers in vaccine administration and outreach.

The directives were issued Wednesday after President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he wants all teachers to get at least one shot by the end of March to expedite the reopening of schools.

The Texas Education Agency issued guidance Wednesday to school systems about the expansion in eligibility.

CVS Health in Texas says it’s now offering the vaccine to K-12 teachers and daycare workers and staff.

The vaccine is available by appointment at CVS stores in Waco and Temple, but the only store in Texas Wednesday that wasn’t completely booked was in Borger.

