Advertisement

US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

The Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses and...
The Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the missiles.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Rangel/RELEASED)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:10 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m., spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said.

Later, the Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the missiles. An Iraqi military official said they had been found in the al-Baghdadi area of Anbar, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to brief media.

It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week that killed one militiaman, stoking fears of a possible repeat of a series of tit-for-tat attacks that escalated last year, culminating in the U.S.-directed drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani outside the Baghdad airport.

Wednesday’s attack targeted the same base where Iran struck with a barrage of missiles in January last year in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Dozens of U.S. service members were injured, suffering concussions in that strike

Wednesday’s attack comes two days before Pope Francis’ is scheduled to visit Iraq in a much anticipated trip that will include Baghdad, southern Iraq and in the northern city of Irbil.

Last week’s U.S. strike along the border had been in response to a spate of rocket attacks that targeted the American presence, including one that killed a coalition contractor from the Philippines outside the Irbil airport.

After that attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a “proportionate military response” taken after consulting coalition partners.

Marotto said the Iraqi security forces were leading an investigation into the attack on Ain al-Asad.

U.S. troops in Iraq significantly decreased their presence in the country last year under the Trump administration. The forces withdrew from several Iraqi based across the country to consolidate chiefly in Ain al-Asad and Baghad.

Frequent rocket attacks targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. Embassy, during President Donald Trump’s time in office frustrated the administration, leading to threats of embassy closure and escalatory strikes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash

Latest News

Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
The newfound siblings intend to continue navigating the process of meeting their biological...
Friends turn to family when DNA reveals 2 adopted women are related
With the community's input, school district officials are considering building a new Waco High...
Waco ISD: Storm re-emphasizes need for upgraded facilities
Morquesha Mosley and her five children, including a daughter with disabilities, have been...
Single mother staying at Texas hotel with 5 kids after historic storm causes water problems