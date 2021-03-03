Woman involved in deadly Central Texas crash indicted

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A woman arrested in December on warrants charging manslaughter and aggravated assault following an accident in August 2020 in Killeen that left one man dead and left several others injured was indicted Wednesday.

Alexus Nicole Williams, 23, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging aggravated assault in connection with the Aug. 12, 2020 crash.

She remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $750,000, according to online records.

Williams was driving a Toyota Corolla south on State Highway 195 when police say she turned left at the intersection with Chaparral Road and attempted to cross the northbound lanes of the highway onto Chapparal.

A Chevrolet Malibu that was northbound on the highway struck the Corolla, which overturned and came to rest on its top in a grassy area.

One of the passengers in the Toyota, Dade Michael Neujahr, died of his injuries.

The others in the Corolla were taken to Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to Scott & White in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.