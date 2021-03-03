Woman shot while riding in vehicle taken to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who was shot as she rode with two others in a vehicle early Monday evening in Killeen was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Killeen.

The shooting was reported just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North 38th Street and Lake Charles Avenue.

The vehicle in which the woman was riding was northbound on North 38th when a shot fired from another vehicle struck her.

The driver of the vehicle in which she was riding turned onto Lake Charles.

The vehicle struck a parked car and then a home in the 3200 block of Lake Charles.

The woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

