Woman shot while riding in vehicle taken to local hospital
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who was shot as she rode with two others in a vehicle early Monday evening in Killeen was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Killeen.
The shooting was reported just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North 38th Street and Lake Charles Avenue.
The vehicle in which the woman was riding was northbound on North 38th when a shot fired from another vehicle struck her.
The driver of the vehicle in which she was riding turned onto Lake Charles.
The vehicle struck a parked car and then a home in the 3200 block of Lake Charles.
The woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.
