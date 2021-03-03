Advertisement

Woman shot while riding in vehicle taken to local hospital

The vehicle struck a parked car and then a home in the 3200 block of Lake Charles after the...
The vehicle struck a parked car and then a home in the 3200 block of Lake Charles after the shots were fired.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who was shot as she rode with two others in a vehicle early Monday evening in Killeen was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Killeen.

The shooting was reported just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North 38th Street and Lake Charles Avenue.

The vehicle in which the woman was riding was northbound on North 38th when a shot fired from another vehicle struck her.

The driver of the vehicle in which she was riding turned onto Lake Charles.

The vehicle struck a parked car and then a home in the 3200 block of Lake Charles.

The woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Central Texas sheriff resigns
Seven people have been charged in connection with a large burglary ring in McLennan County.
Central Texas sheriff’s office busts burglary ring, solves almost 30 cases with help of federal, state and local authorities
Fernando Martinez, 16, of Belton (inset) was shot near a basketball court where he often played.
Second teen arrested in shooting near local basketball court that left boy, 16, dead
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Area health experts say political leaders should ‘hold off’ on lifting mask mandates
The statewide COVID-19 death toll rose by 271 Tuesday and 13 more deaths were reported in...
Statewide COVID-19 death toll rises by 271; 13 more deaths reported in Central Texas
Gov. Abbott to lift mask mandate, ease business capacity restrictions next week
Gov. Abbott to lift mask mandate, allow businesses to reopen at full capacity
File Photo
Keep wearing your mask, health officials say, after Texas governor lifts mask mandate