10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 3.06.21-3.07.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Cameron Park Zoo in Waco has some outside, family fun starting this weekend! Grab your family or a team and go the Scavenger Hunt: Spring Break Edition. All proceeds go to the zoo’s Education Department.

The Lone Star Gun Show is coming to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton this weekend. Shop all kinds of merchandise; guns, ammo, knives, hunter gear, and much, much more.

Walk Lions Club Park in Killeen in support of colon cancer awareness month Saturday morning.

Upland Bird County in Corsicana hosts a Pheasant Tower Shoot Saturday morning. What’s included in your ticket? Donuts, coffee, the game you shoot, and BBQ lunch.

Hit up HOT Social Club in Waco for a No Limit Hold’em Tournament on Saturday at 1:00pm.

“We are Chosen Outreach” will host a live event at Edna Park in Waco on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be free food, free haircuts, and a bike raffle. Everyone is asked to bring their own lawn chair to enjoy the music and ministry.

The 2nd Annual Wedding Show at the Knoxville Ranch in Elm Mott is Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admittance is $10 at the door. Meet esteemed wedding vendors, planners, and tour this elegant wedding venue and start planning the wedding of your dreams!

Celebrate Texas Independence Day and Waco’s Birthday Celebration Sunday afternoon at the East Terrace Museum in Waco with historic games, activities and crafts, refreshments and photo opportunities.

Enjoy some Baylor Bear men’s basketball at home this weekend. Sunday the game starts at 3:00 p.m. at the Ferrell Center in Waco.

For a night in, tune into KWTX News 10 at Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. for a CBS Primetime Special: Oprah with Meghan and Harry.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

