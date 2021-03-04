Advertisement

Boy dies days after shooting at Arkansas junior high

A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson...
A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot at an Arkansas junior high school earlier this week has died.

A Pine Bluff police spokesman says the boy, identified by his family and the Watson Chapel School District as Daylon Burnett, died Wednesday at a Little Rock hospital.

A judge has set a $1 million bond for another 15-year-old boy accused of shooting his classmate Monday at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The boy was being held on a first-degree battery charge in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%
Lori Johnson, 15, of Itasca was found safe Wednesday.
Missing Central Texas teenager named in Amber Alert found safe
Temple Police investigating early morning shooting that left one person with life-threatening...
Teenage shooting victim dies at local hospital
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Police Tuesday were investigating a string of about 90 vehicle burglaries overnight at local...
90 vehicles burglarized overnight at local hotels

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
Texas players run onto the field for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against...
UT football players forced to stay on field for ‘The Eyes of Texas’ to appease angry donors
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
With Biden’s backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing