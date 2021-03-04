Advertisement

Breezy Ahead & Behind a Cold Front Friday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday will be our last day of the warming trend, but also likely to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s. We start off with some cloud clouds Friday with only a slight chance for a sprinkle in our eastern counties but those clouds clear quickly and we will be enjoying more sunshine tomorrow afternoon.

The one snag in the forecast will be the wind - winds out of the south-southeast will reach 10-15 mph tonight, coming ahead of our next cold front for Friday. Friday’s winds change direction, to the north, but will still be breezy to even windy coming in around 15-25mph. Winds will initially blow from the southwest Friday before turning more northerly late Friday into Saturday. Be aware of increasing fire danger — particularly out west of I-35 — in the days to come.

The weekend will be a touch cooler with highs in the 60s. Evenings & mornings will be chilly too, so keep that in mind for making plans this weekend.

The majority of next week will feature highs in the 70s. Clouds will be on the rise as well as humidity... we start to see our next chance for rain by the end of next week. Severe weather chances late next week remains low, but we could see a strong storm or two whenever next week’s front eventually arrives. It will cooler behind the front once again.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemary Singer, 10, is believed to be with Ronald Singer, 35.
Texas girl abducted after mother’s murder found safe, suspect in custody
Lori Johnson, 15, of Itasca was found safe Wednesday.
Missing Central Texas teenager named in Amber Alert found safe
The five skimmers were discovered Wednesday. (File)
Five credit card skimmers found on pumps at local gas station
Temple Police investigating early morning shooting that left one person with life-threatening...
Teenage shooting victim dies at local hospital
The son of a Central Texas man who died after losing power during the historic February freeze...
Son of Central Texas man who died after losing power during freeze files lawsuit

Latest News

fastcast flag sunrise sunset clouds sun rays
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Rain-free front still dropping temperatures this weekend
fastcast sunny stream clear sunshine spring
Sunshine & 70s, Sunshine & 60s for the Weekend
Former ERCOT CEO Bill Magness
ERCOT CEO ‘terminated’ in aftermath of winter storm