Breezy Ahead & Behind a Cold Front Friday

Friday will be our last day of the warming trend, but also likely to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s. We start off with some cloud clouds Friday with only a slight chance for a sprinkle in our eastern counties but those clouds clear quickly and we will be enjoying more sunshine tomorrow afternoon.

The one snag in the forecast will be the wind - winds out of the south-southeast will reach 10-15 mph tonight, coming ahead of our next cold front for Friday. Friday’s winds change direction, to the north, but will still be breezy to even windy coming in around 15-25mph. Winds will initially blow from the southwest Friday before turning more northerly late Friday into Saturday. Be aware of increasing fire danger — particularly out west of I-35 — in the days to come.

The weekend will be a touch cooler with highs in the 60s. Evenings & mornings will be chilly too, so keep that in mind for making plans this weekend.

The majority of next week will feature highs in the 70s. Clouds will be on the rise as well as humidity... we start to see our next chance for rain by the end of next week. Severe weather chances late next week remains low, but we could see a strong storm or two whenever next week’s front eventually arrives. It will cooler behind the front once again.

