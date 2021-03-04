Advertisement

Dallas police officer charged with two counts of murder

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department arrested Officer Bryan Riser this morning. He was charged with two counts of capital murder.

The 13-year veteran was taken into custody on March 4 and transported to the Dallas County Jail for processing.

He has worked for the department since August 2008 and is currently assigned to the South-Central patrol division.

Although he is in custody, he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

Chief García said the charges against Riser stem from two unrelated murder victims in 2017. One was a woman who was kidnapped and fatally shot. The other victim, Albert Douglas was kidnapped and killed in Feb. 2017. García said Riser had a relationship with at least one of the victims.

The police department first identified Riser as a person of interest in 2019. But even with help from the FBI, there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him. Thus, Riser was out patrolling the community while he was actively under investigation for murder.

García assured the community that the department is moving forward with termination as swiftly as possible. He also said they’re looking into all of Riser’s arrests to ensure “there is nothing more there.”

“No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop,” said García.

This isn’t the first time, Riser has been arrested.

Four years ago, he was charged with a misdemeanor charge of assault family violence causing bodily injury.

