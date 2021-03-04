Five credit card skimmers found at local gas station

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A local corner store recently discovered credit card skimmers on five of their fuel pumps.

On Wednesday, the corner store located at 825 W. Waco Dr. located 5 credit card skimmers on their fuel pumps.

All skimmers were removed and corrective action was immediately taken by the technician and the store.

The Waco Police Department is advising citizens who have recently purchased fuel from this store to check their bank accounts and report any unauthorized activity or purchases to the Waco Police Department.

“At this time, its unknown just how long the skimmers were on the pumps,” said Waco PD.

“We want to advise our citizens to pay inside the store with your debit/credit cards or just use cash. Those are the best options for not falling victim to credit card skimmers.”

