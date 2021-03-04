Advertisement

Governor accuses Biden Administration of releasing migrants with COVID19 into Texas communities

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden(CNN PHOTO)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday accused the Biden Administration of “assimilating COVID positive illegal immigrants” in Texas and states across the country.

“The Biden administration has been releasing immigrants in south Texas that have been exposing Texans to Covid,” Abbott, a Republican, said in a CNBC interview Thursday.

The governor later shared the following statement on Twitter:

“The unconscionable act by the Biden Administration of releasing COVID positive illegal immigrants in our state puts the lives of Texans and Americans at risk.

“Border security is strictly a federal responsibility. The federal government alone has the responsibility to test, screen and quarantine illegal immigrants crossing our border who may have COVID.

“Instead of doing their job, the Biden Administration suggested it did not have the sufficient resources and, remarkably, asked Texas to assist them in their illegal immigration program.

“Texas refused. We will not let our state aid a program that makes our country a magnet for illegal immigration.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to Abbott’s claims during her press briefing Thursday.

“That is not factual. We’re about facts around here,” Paski said.

“Our policy is is to have that [testing] be done, concluded before they are even moved to go stay with family members or others they may know while their cases are being adjudicated.”

