Local boutique to offer private shopping option once mask order lifted

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Following the Texas Governor’s decision to roll back COVID-19 restrictions, a small business owner in McLennan County is making a unique adjustment to accommodate all shoppers--masked and un-masked--moving forward.

“There’s just two very passionate opinions on this, and I’m not here to say what mine is, I just want everyone to know that they’re welcome here,” said Sthefanie Welch, owner of the Black Daisy Boutique in China Spring.

The Black Daisy is celebrating five years in business this month; Welch says this past year has been the hardest yet due to all the adjustments small businesses have had to make in order to survive through the pandemic.

“When something new happens, (we have to again ask ourselves) ‘how do we change our business to really meet everyone’s needs?’” said Welch.

From having hand sanitizer to doing extra cleaning and requiring masks, Welch says they’ve constantly been making changes to stay open and make customers feel safe.

Her latest adjustment will come next week when the State of Texas officially re-opens at 100 percent and lifts the mask requirement.

“I had mixed emotions once the order came down, not mixed for me personally, but because I knew my customers would have opposing views,” said Welch.

Welch says her boutique is all about inclusivity, and she wants to make sure all her customers--masked and un-masked--feel welcome and comfortable.

“Our business has always been about unity and not division, and so I wanted to make sure everybody felt welcome here,” said Welch. “So even though we won’t have a mask policy in-place, I did want to extend kind of a ‘VIP experience’ for people that feel uncomfortable.”

Starting March 10, the store will offer private shopping hours for customers who don’t want to be around other shoppers who aren’t wearing masks.

“In my eyes, neither one is wrong or right, I just want my business to be able to make everybody feel comfortable, not just one side of it,” said Welch.

Both masked, and un-masked customers were seen shopping in the boutique Wednesday.

Sarah Dodds says she isn’t truly convinced the mask-wearing works, but says she’s glad the store is offering the private-shopping option to all customers.

“I really appreciate that, seeing both sides, because I do, too, so I appreciate that she’s doing that,” said Dodds. “It’s frustrating that everyone is arguing over it.”

Another customer in the store says mask-wearing should be up to each individual.

“I’m pretty sick of it,” she said. “I’m just over all of it, if you want to do it, you want to do it, if you don’t, you don’t.”

The boutique got in 40 masks Wednesday.

Welch says she’s going to continue to sell them.

“People are still buying masks,” she said.

