Advertisement

Rain-free front still dropping temperatures this weekend

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The string of weather more akin to late March continues today and tomorrow (but we’re not complaining) before a cold front sinks through and brings our weather closer to normal for the weekend. Sunshine stays plentiful today and although temperatures are still cool this morning in the low-to-mid 40s, afternoon temperatures will easily reach the low-to-mid 70s. Breezy south winds are expected today in advance of Friday’s front and thanks to recent warm weather, the grass west of I-35 is relatively dry and there will be an elevated fire danger today. South winds today will turn northerly tomorrow as a cold front swings through. Friday’s front won’t be bringing us much (if any) rain and should only drop temperatures for the weekend. Friday’s highs, under partly cloudy skies, will warm into the low-to-mid 70s. In Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, and San Saba County, highs may be a touch cooler in the upper 60s. If we see any rain, it’ll come in the form of a stray sprinkle near and east of I-35. The chance for rain is only near 10%. The cooler air arriving Friday night will drop temperatures into the mid 60s Saturday and into the upper 60s Sunday.

The majority of next week will feature highs in the 70s with temperatures nearing 80° by mid-week. Our next chance of rain is also arriving late next week too. The upper-level weather pattern is still in flux and there will be changes to the forecast, but the overall trend for rainfall is coming down Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday too. The highest rain chances will be whenever a cold front decides to move through. Regardless of whether or not that front arrives Friday or Saturday, it should drop temperatures closer to average and will likely spark some rain and maybe some storms. Severe weather chances late next week remains low, but we could see a strong storm or two whenever next week’s front eventually arrives.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosemary Singer, 10, is believed to be with Ronald Singer, 35.
Texas girl abducted after mother’s murder found safe, suspect in custody
Lori Johnson, 15, of Itasca was found safe Wednesday.
Missing Central Texas teenager named in Amber Alert found safe
Temple Police investigating early morning shooting that left one person with life-threatening...
Teenage shooting victim dies at local hospital
The son of a Central Texas man who died after losing power during the historic February freeze...
Son of Central Texas man who died after losing power during freeze files lawsuit
Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas governor lifts masks order; says businesses can open at 100%

Latest News

fastcast sunny stream clear sunshine spring
Sunshine & 70s, Sunshine & 60s for the Weekend
fastcast sunny stream clear sunshine spring
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Quiet weather through the weekend but temperatures will fluctuate!
fastcast clear sky sunny horses
Clear & cold tonight, but more sunshine & warmth tomorrow