Rain-free front still dropping temperatures this weekend

The string of weather more akin to late March continues today and tomorrow (but we’re not complaining) before a cold front sinks through and brings our weather closer to normal for the weekend. Sunshine stays plentiful today and although temperatures are still cool this morning in the low-to-mid 40s, afternoon temperatures will easily reach the low-to-mid 70s. Breezy south winds are expected today in advance of Friday’s front and thanks to recent warm weather, the grass west of I-35 is relatively dry and there will be an elevated fire danger today. South winds today will turn northerly tomorrow as a cold front swings through. Friday’s front won’t be bringing us much (if any) rain and should only drop temperatures for the weekend. Friday’s highs, under partly cloudy skies, will warm into the low-to-mid 70s. In Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, and San Saba County, highs may be a touch cooler in the upper 60s. If we see any rain, it’ll come in the form of a stray sprinkle near and east of I-35. The chance for rain is only near 10%. The cooler air arriving Friday night will drop temperatures into the mid 60s Saturday and into the upper 60s Sunday.

The majority of next week will feature highs in the 70s with temperatures nearing 80° by mid-week. Our next chance of rain is also arriving late next week too. The upper-level weather pattern is still in flux and there will be changes to the forecast, but the overall trend for rainfall is coming down Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday too. The highest rain chances will be whenever a cold front decides to move through. Regardless of whether or not that front arrives Friday or Saturday, it should drop temperatures closer to average and will likely spark some rain and maybe some storms. Severe weather chances late next week remains low, but we could see a strong storm or two whenever next week’s front eventually arrives.

