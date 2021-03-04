Restaurant Report Card for March 4, 2021

(KWTX) - Mr. Oso at 417 North Lacy Drive in Lacy Lakeview got an 84 on a recent review.

The health inspector noted improperly stored eggs, missing food labels, and said the business needed a thermometer to check the temperature of the food.

The report said there was no soap at the hand washing sink and that old potato salad containers were being reused for storage.

Food safety codes require those be thrown out after use.

This restaurant was scheduled for a re-inspection.

Heritage Creamery at 1125 South 8th St. in Waco got a 93 on a recent inspection.

The investigator noted dirt buildup that needed to be cleaned from inside the sink.

And the temperature for the final rinse water in the dishwasher was not hot enough, which means it might not have been cleaning and killing germs the way it should.

This restaurant also had a re-inspection.

Dave’s Burger Barn at 600 North Patricia St. in Lacy Lakeview got a 94 on a recent inspection.

Some food containers needed to be dated and labeled.

The restaurant needed a thermometer to check the food temperature, and some season blends weren’t labeled.

This week’s Clean Plate Award winner is Napoli’s Italian Bistro at 112 East Central Avenue in Belton.

This menu truly takes you to “The Boot” with its Calamari Frutti, mozzarella, and that’s just the appetizers.

It has Sausage Pepper Parmigiana, Risotto, and Fruti di Mare with mussels, shrimp, lobster, baby clams in a brandy cream sauce over linguine.

Check them out.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.