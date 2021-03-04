Advertisement

UIL guidelines allow for schools to set mask requirements, capacity limits

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Thursday, the UIL announced that effective March 10, they are allowing schools to make decisions when it comes to mask requirements and capacity limits for events.

This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he’s lifting the statewide mask mandate.

Under the UIL’s current guidelines, face coverings are required by fans and athletes not actively participating in events, when six feet of social distance isn’t possible. Those mask-related requirements, however, “may be modified or eliminated by the formal action of the governing board of a school system.”

Previously, UIL events had a capacity limit of 50% maximum attendance. According to the release, “schools may limit fan attendance to a capacity determined by the school, and may arrange seating to allow for social distancing.”

Per release, the UIL recommends that schools consult with their local public health authorities and local legal counsel before making final decisions.

The release stated, the UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications that may become necessary.

2020-2021 UIL COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines

